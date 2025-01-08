Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.58 and traded as low as C$6.39. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 924,733 shares changing hands.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.