Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 613.89 ($7.66) and traded as high as GBX 657 ($8.20). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 645 ($8.05), with a volume of 397,002 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.73) to GBX 720 ($8.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 665.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 613.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,700.00, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

