Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $1,260,800.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $1,260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,557.96. This trade represents a 13.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,100,800.00.

ULCC opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.95 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.30 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,768 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 441,001 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 453,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 269,221 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

