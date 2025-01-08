Fund L.P. Forager Sells 6,265 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,265 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $209,626.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,054,205 shares in the company, valued at $35,273,699.30. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,300 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $177,550.00.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a market cap of $335.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 44.42 and a current ratio of 44.42. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $35.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regional Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

