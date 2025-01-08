Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 998.74 ($12.46) and traded as low as GBX 947 ($11.81). Future shares last traded at GBX 955 ($11.91), with a volume of 405,724 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Future Stock Down 1.8 %
Future Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 394.74%.
Future Company Profile
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
