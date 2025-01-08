Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 998.74 ($12.46) and traded as low as GBX 947 ($11.81). Future shares last traded at GBX 955 ($11.91), with a volume of 405,724 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Future Stock Down 1.8 %

Future Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 932.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 998.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 394.74%.

Future Company Profile

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

