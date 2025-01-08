Gautam Patel Sells 17,410 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) Director Gautam Patel sold 17,410 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $139,454.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,272,122.76. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of AMRX opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $169,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
