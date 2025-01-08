Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.37 and traded as high as $225.00. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $222.21, with a volume of 278 shares traded.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.87.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
