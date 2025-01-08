Getty Images’ (GETY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $7.70 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.93. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,706,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,013.50. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $10,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,175,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,471,144.52. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,266,876 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,182 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

