Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth Sells 9,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $1,016,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,591.35. The trade was a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Globe Life by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 47.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

