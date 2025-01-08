Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 190.22 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 189.40 ($2.36). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 191.60 ($2.39), with a volume of 845,421 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GNC has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Greencore Group
Greencore Group Stock Performance
Greencore Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Greencore Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
Greencore Group Company Profile
We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Excellence and Sustainability – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.
We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.
