Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 190.22 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 189.40 ($2.36). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 191.60 ($2.39), with a volume of 845,421 shares changing hands.

GNC has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a market cap of £858.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,914.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 190.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Greencore Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Excellence and Sustainability – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.

