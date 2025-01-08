Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 3,080 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.29 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,218,000 after acquiring an additional 749,003 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,814,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,458,000 after buying an additional 350,002 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 70.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after buying an additional 307,724 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

