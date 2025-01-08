HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Stock Price

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $26.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USGO opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. U.S. GoldMining has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

