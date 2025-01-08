HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Stock Price

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $26.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
U.S. GoldMining Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USGO opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. U.S. GoldMining has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.
About U.S. GoldMining
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. GoldMining
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.