Head to Head Review: CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAVA Group has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 2.09% 3.61% 1.53% CAVA Group 5.88% 9.10% 5.24%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $997.25 million 1.20 $25.39 million $0.33 59.73 CAVA Group $913.49 million 14.14 $13.28 million $0.46 245.02

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and CAVA Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. First Watch Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of CAVA Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Watch Restaurant Group and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 7 1 2.90 CAVA Group 0 8 8 0 2.50

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $23.30, suggesting a potential upside of 18.21%. CAVA Group has a consensus price target of $142.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.11%. Given CAVA Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

CAVA Group beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

