HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.88 ($6.42) and traded as low as GBX 514 ($6.41). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.44), with a volume of 734,322 shares traded.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,026.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 131.50 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 527.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.88.

About HgCapital Trust

(Get Free Report)

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.