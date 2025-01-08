Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Hill & Smith Price Performance
HILS opened at GBX 1,818.72 ($22.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,013.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,043.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,934.81 and a beta of 1.31. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,762 ($21.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,330 ($29.07).
About Hill & Smith
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hill & Smith
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.