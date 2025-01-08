Howard G. Welgus Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2025

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,018.48. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ARQT

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.