Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.84. Iberdrola shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 173,415 shares.
Iberdrola Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.
