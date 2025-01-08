Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Impac Mortgage
