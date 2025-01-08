Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 3,011 shares trading hands.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $73.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

