Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$0.97. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 36,357 shares.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Inovalis S.A. acquired 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$111,760.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 160,500 shares of company stock worth $140,408. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

