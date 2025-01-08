Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 268,932 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $70,055.70.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.31. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

