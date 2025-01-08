Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 268,932 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $70,055.70.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
NYSE:HIMS opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.31. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $35.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
