Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $4,045,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 731,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,594,918.90. This represents a 12.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

