Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard Sells 26,807 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

NTLA stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after acquiring an additional 659,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 111,104 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after buying an additional 371,189 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.