International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.02 ($8.52) and traded as high as GBX 699.84 ($8.73). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 692 ($8.63), with a volume of 53,428 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 694.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 683.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,448.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

International Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 15.56 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $14.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. International Biotechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,041.67%.

Insider Transactions at International Biotechnology

International Biotechnology Company Profile

In other International Biotechnology news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £10,695 ($13,342.07). Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

