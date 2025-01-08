International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 210.11 ($2.62) and traded as high as GBX 304.50 ($3.80). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.80), with a volume of 17,626,465 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.68) to GBX 400 ($4.99) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 731.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.11.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

