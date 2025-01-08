Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bancorp (TBBK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) recently:

1/4/2025 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2024 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2024 – Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2024 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2024 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2024 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2024 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get The Bancorp Inc alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, EVP Matthew J. Wallace sold 10,160 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $508,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,387.88. The trade was a 11.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $568,758.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,413.28. This represents a 32.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,983 shares of company stock worth $1,345,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 72.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.