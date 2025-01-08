iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.47 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 75.24 ($0.94). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 77.40 ($0.97), with a volume of 97,369 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £89.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,329.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

In other news, insider Annette Nabavi acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £5,005 ($6,243.76). Company insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

