iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and traded as high as $46.24. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 655,716 shares.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $259.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 14,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

