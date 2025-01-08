James Birks Bovaird Sells 10,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,500.00.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 5.4 %

Energy Fuels stock opened at C$7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 28.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.90. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of C$5.71 and a one year high of C$11.02.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

