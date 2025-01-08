James Birks Bovaird Sells 10,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,500.00.
Energy Fuels Stock Down 5.4 %
Energy Fuels stock opened at C$7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 28.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.90. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of C$5.71 and a one year high of C$11.02.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Fuels
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.