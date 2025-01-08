James C. Hamilton Sells 32,729 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $648,688.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. This represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,022,000 after buying an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $659,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 202,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

