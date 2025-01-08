James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 258.56 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 209.85 ($2.62). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 210.42 ($2.63), with a volume of 4,271 shares trading hands.

James Cropper Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 258.56. The firm has a market cap of £20.10 million, a P/E ratio of -501.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80.

Get James Cropper alerts:

Insider Transactions at James Cropper

In related news, insider Jon Yeung bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £8,050 ($10,042.42). Corporate insiders own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About James Cropper

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.