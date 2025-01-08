James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,308.36 ($16.32) and traded as low as GBX 1,158 ($14.45). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($14.47), with a volume of 3,632 shares trading hands.

James Latham Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,240.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,308.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of £233.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,026.55 and a beta of 0.83.

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,008.85%.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

