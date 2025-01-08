James Miln Sells 5,386 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $227,989.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,586.57. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XMTR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Xometry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Xometry by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.