Jeffrey William Henderson Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 828.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.