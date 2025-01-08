Jill M. Quigley Sells 6,240 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $35,692.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,107.20. This represents a 41.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jill M. Quigley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Jill M. Quigley sold 8,760 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $50,720.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $478.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

TERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Articles

