Jonathan Slonin Sells 879 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Slonin sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $16,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,369.60. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $862.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 110,162 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

