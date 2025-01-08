Jonathan Slonin Sells 879 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Slonin sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $16,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,369.60. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ PCRX opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $862.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 110,162 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
