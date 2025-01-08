JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.19) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($28.69) to GBX 2,920 ($36.43) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.93) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,876.67 ($35.89).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,523 ($31.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,448.21. The firm has a market cap of £56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,911.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,056 ($38.12).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.32) per share, with a total value of £8,272 ($10,319.36). Insiders have bought a total of 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,438 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

