K Charles Janac Sells 6,256 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 6,256 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $71,380.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,813.20. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, K Charles Janac sold 58,212 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $601,329.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $631,285.28.

On Tuesday, December 17th, K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $141,941.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $180,702.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $10,656.36.

Arteris stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $451.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Arteris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

