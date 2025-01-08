Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($17.65) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($15.41) to GBX 1,185 ($14.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 6,923.08%.
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
