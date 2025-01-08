Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($17.65) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($15.41) to GBX 1,185 ($14.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Kainos Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 779 ($9.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 726 ($9.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,288 ($16.07). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 804.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 920.24. The company has a market capitalization of £980.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,997.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 6,923.08%.

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.