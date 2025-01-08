Katherine Elsnab Sells 3,078 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Elsnab sold 3,078 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $25,516.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,637.73. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Katherine Elsnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Katherine Elsnab sold 3,206 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $26,641.86.

BRDG opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $904.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 773,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

