Katherine Elsnab Sells 3,206 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Elsnab sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $26,641.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,945.17. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Katherine Elsnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Elsnab sold 3,078 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $25,516.62.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of 186.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,509,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,549 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,370,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 74,779 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

