Kenneth Earl Macneill Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF) Stock

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Earl Macneill bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Wescan Goldfields Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Wescan Goldfields stock opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. Wescan Goldfields Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.06.

About Wescan Goldfields

Wescan Goldfields Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition and exploration of properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Jojay Gold property consisting of five claim blocks covering approximately an area of 1,496 hectares located in the northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Munro Lake Gold property consists of mineral dispositions covering 2,489 hectares located in the La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Fork Lake/Jasper/Tamar Gold property consisting of mineral dispositions covering 6,513 hectares located in the La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

