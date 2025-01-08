Kenneth Earl Macneill Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF) Stock

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Earl Macneill bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.
Wescan Goldfields Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of Wescan Goldfields stock opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. Wescan Goldfields Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.06.
About Wescan Goldfields
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wescan Goldfields
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Wescan Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wescan Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.