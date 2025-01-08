Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

KTCC opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a PE ratio of -428.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Key Tronic stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Key Tronic at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.