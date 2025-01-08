Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.87 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.87). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 144.75 ($1.81), with a volume of 1,650,558 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £634.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,308.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.87.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

