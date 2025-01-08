Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,382,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,621 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,621.76. This trade represents a 14.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $590,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,433,789.80. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,650 shares of company stock worth $4,323,105. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 1,202.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 244,447 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 608.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after buying an additional 3,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

KVYO stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -231.32 and a beta of 0.57. Klaviyo has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $44.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

