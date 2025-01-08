KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.37 and traded as low as C$8.11. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.11, with a volume of 14,302 shares traded.

KP Tissue Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.37.

Insider Activity

In other KP Tissue news, Director Mario Gosselin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.19, for a total transaction of C$147,420.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

