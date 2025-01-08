Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes Sells 19,528 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,630. The trade was a 27.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 286.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

