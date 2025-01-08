Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.27 and traded as low as C$29.61. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$29.73, with a volume of 276,130 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 0.2 %

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.

