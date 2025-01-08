Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €21.53 ($22.20) and traded as low as €19.74 ($20.35). Lagardere shares last traded at €20.25 ($20.88), with a volume of 10,159 shares.

Lagardere Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.53.

Lagardere Company Profile

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

