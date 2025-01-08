Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSCC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

LSCC opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $68,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $22,827.10. This represents a 75.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,022 shares of company stock worth $596,502 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 41,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

